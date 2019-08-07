Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16,833.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 955,146 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 921,307 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 252,900 shares during the period. Longview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after purchasing an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,626.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $180.96. 495,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

