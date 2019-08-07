Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 50403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a market cap of $43.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

