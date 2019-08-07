Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Total by 38.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,464,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,525,000 after acquiring an additional 405,043 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,221,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Total by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,817,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $156,810,000 after purchasing an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Total by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,897,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,826,000 after purchasing an additional 318,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,719,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Total SA has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Citigroup lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.