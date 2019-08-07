Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 700 Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DCP Midstream comprises approximately 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $1,873,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 37.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $16,394,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 46.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,054,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

DCP stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59. DCP Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCP. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

