Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Apollo Investment worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 23.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18. Apollo Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

