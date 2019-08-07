Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 2,126 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of UL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,770. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

