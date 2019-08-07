Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,317,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,294,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $593,686,000 after purchasing an additional 186,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.88. 91,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

