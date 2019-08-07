Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.84. 15,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

