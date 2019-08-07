Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $824,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,759,000 after purchasing an additional 256,907 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in United Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,868,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,838,000 after purchasing an additional 538,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.62.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

