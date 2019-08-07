Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 224,186 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,705.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 214,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after acquiring an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,693 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.