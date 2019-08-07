Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 329,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 31,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. 107,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.28.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 28.78%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

