Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 21,363 Shares

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,755.49 ($31,741.48).

On Friday, July 26th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 27,200 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,440.00 ($40,028.37).

On Monday, July 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,421 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,067.00 ($34,799.29).

On Thursday, May 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 12,902 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,074.94 ($18,492.87).

On Monday, May 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,621 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,530.46 ($28,035.79).

On Friday, May 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,456 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,214.15 ($27,811.46).

Shares of ASX WGB remained flat at $A$2.01 ($1.43) during midday trading on Wednesday. 237,396 shares of the stock were exchanged. Wam Global Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.85 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of A$2.31 ($1.64). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

