Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.98. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $474,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 76,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $4,000,001.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 106,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,746.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.