Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €51.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.24 ($59.58).

VNA traded up €0.46 ($0.53) on Wednesday, hitting €44.45 ($51.69). 684,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 12 month high of €48.93 ($56.90). The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.92.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

