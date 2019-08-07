Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 201,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,312,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $135,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,606 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,253,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 191,845 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,133,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

