VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.44, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million.

Shares of VVUS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.83. VIVUS has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

