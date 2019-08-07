Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.67. The company had a trading volume of 818,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

