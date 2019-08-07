Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Visa by 11,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,282,743,000 after acquiring an additional 271,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,399,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,780,442,000 after acquiring an additional 860,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.58. 190,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,498. The company has a market cap of $342.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

