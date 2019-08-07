Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after buying an additional 148,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,891,000 after buying an additional 626,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,965,000 after buying an additional 626,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. 6,032,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,625,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

