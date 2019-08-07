Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 164,500 TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

