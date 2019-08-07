Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.15 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $19,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 16,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $138.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $381,850.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.