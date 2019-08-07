Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $17.83 Million Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Hershey worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,385,000 after buying an additional 381,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 17.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,428,000 after buying an additional 331,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,317,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,933,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,058,000 after buying an additional 61,759 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hershey by 365.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,523,000 after purchasing an additional 748,757 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $151.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.34. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.09. Hershey Co has a one year low of $96.75 and a one year high of $153.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $652,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,126.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 617,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $79,110,049.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,706,462.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and sold 2,324,317 shares worth $297,771,783. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

