Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 34,600 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Walmart by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.83. 115,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

