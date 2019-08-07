Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Vigil Health Solutions Inc (CVE:VGL) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, 11,133 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 7,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Vigil Health Solutions Company Profile (CVE:VGL)

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. It provides The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a computer based emergency call, nurse call, and resident monitoring system for senior citizens.

