ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSAT. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ViaSat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.92 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.13.

ViaSat stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViaSat will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,562,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Toro Melinda Michele Del sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $563,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,842.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,028 shares of company stock valued at $39,546,239. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ViaSat by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ViaSat by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ViaSat by 1.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

