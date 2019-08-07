Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Viacom has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years. Viacom has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Viacom to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

VIAB traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,390. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Viacom has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viacom will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

