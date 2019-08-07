Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veritiv stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 81,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.45.

VRTV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other Veritiv news, VP John G. Biscanti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 88.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

