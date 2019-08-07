Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.10)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $95-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.67 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.1-0.10 EPS.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $591.34 million, a PE ratio of -302.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 84.86%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

