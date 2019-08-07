Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.85. Vecima Networks shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $198.73 million and a PE ratio of 795.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.87.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.