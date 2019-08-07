Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.85. Vecima Networks shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $198.73 million and a PE ratio of 795.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.87.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

