Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems comprises about 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Shares of VAR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.88. 19,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,094. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $108,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,087.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 56,232 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $7,454,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,849 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,569. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

