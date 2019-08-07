Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

