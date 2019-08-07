Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 24.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 551,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 168,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.56. The company had a trading volume of 170,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

