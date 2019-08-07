Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 335,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 162,675 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 213,482 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. 10,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

