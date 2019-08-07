Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15,205.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.