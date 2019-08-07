Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Ledyard National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

