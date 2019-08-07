Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 857.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

