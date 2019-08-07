Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 207.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. 677,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,786,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

