VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,924 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.