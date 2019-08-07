Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

VNDA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $815.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,579,101.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.