Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $24,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of VMI opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

