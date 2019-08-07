Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

