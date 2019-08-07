USDQ (USDQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $146,111.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $146,111.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, USDQ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00369089 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00079937 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006107 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001031 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,508,806 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.