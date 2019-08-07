US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Position Lifted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in US Concrete by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in US Concrete by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in US Concrete by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in US Concrete by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in US Concrete by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John E. Kunz sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $93,808.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Jolas sold 5,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $234,812.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $872,753.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,348 shares of company stock worth $575,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

USCR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. 2,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,798. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $717.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.47.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). US Concrete had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $333.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. US Concrete’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USCR. SunTrust Banks downgraded US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

