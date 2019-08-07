Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Receives $13.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMRX. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMRX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 57,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,954. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 373.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.