Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) will be posting its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

UEIC stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $575.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $47.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $53.00 target price on Universal Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,557.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $73,267.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at $563,164.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock worth $192,288. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

