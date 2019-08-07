Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,571,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 1,785,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 31,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,559,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,554,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 524,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 367,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 238,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,500. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

