UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $255.00. UIL shares last traded at $255.30, with a volume of 7,803 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $226.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.47.

Get UIL alerts:

In other news, insider David Shillson bought 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.44 ($10,831.62). Also, insider Christopher Samuel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £127,000 ($165,947.99). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,024 shares of company stock valued at $24,328,944.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.