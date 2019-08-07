Tufton Capital Management Sells 33,612 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,612 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 31.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 611,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.