Tufton Capital Management Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,366,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 140,115 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,069,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,621,000 after buying an additional 340,826 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. 45,331,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,919,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $273.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

