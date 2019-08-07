Tufton Capital Management Purchases 390 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,680,000 after buying an additional 11,357,672 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,849 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,262,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,958,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,111,000 after purchasing an additional 944,628 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 865,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after purchasing an additional 771,945 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

